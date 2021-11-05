Outgunned by militants, rangers fear for chimpanzees in southwest Mali

Forestry officer Karim Kamisoko is not at his post. Instead of patrolling Bafing Faunal Reserve in southwestern Mali, he and his fellow rangers are 70 kilometers (43 miles) away, taking shelter from Islamist militants who have seized control of much of this part of southwestern Mali. Bafing Faunal Reserve covers 176,000 hectares (435,000 acres), its eastern border marked by the Bafing River. The landscape includes open grassland and gallery forests, growing thickest in the many ravines and seasonal water channels carved into the sandstone plateaus. The region provides good habitat for western chimpanzees (Pan troglodytes verus) — as well as armed groups. Kamisoko says the forced withdrawal of staff has left chimpanzees and other animals in the reserve exposed, with the militants working together with traffickers to hunt wildlife. “The habitat of the chimpanzees has become the stronghold of the jihadists, and the animals are left on their own,” he says. A militant group called Katiba Macina emerged in this part of Mali in early 2015; it claims to be affiliated with the larger and better-known Ansar Dine, which has carried out attacks on soldiers and civilians in northern Mali since 2012. Many residents have fled their homes in Bafing, but others have remained, forced to cooperate with the armed groups in exchange for their safety. Katiba Macina also poses a serious threat to wildlife in the areas it occupies, including in the Bafing reserve. Mali’s National Directorate of Water and Forests estimated there were 2,000 chimpanzees in the reserve…This article was originally published on Mongabay

