Stretch of Borneo’s Mahakam River eyed for protection to save Irrawaddy dolphins

JAKARTA — Conservationists in Indonesia are pushing for the establishment of a protected area along a stretch of Borneo's Mahakam River to save the remaining population of the nearly extinct Irrawaddy dolphin. The government of Kutai Kartanegara district in East Kalimantan province has requested the approval of the fisheries ministry to designate the part of the Mahakam River that runs through the district as a hydrological park. This would confer some protection on the ecosystem while still allowing for sustainable local fisheries. The proposed conservation area would cover 43,117 hectares (106,545 acres) of the Mahakam watershed in the district. Nearly 16% of this area would be designated the core zone, including the known habitat of the Irrawaddy dolphin (Orcaella brevirostris), according to an official document reviewed by Mongabay. About 90% of the last 80 Irrawaddy dolphins in the Mahakam inhabit this particular stretch of the river, according to the nonprofit Conservation Foundation for Rare Aquatic Species of Indonesia (YK-RASI). At the same time, the area is also a key source of income for fishers from 27 villages. "If the center [national government] says everything seems to be OK, it will be the first conservation area actually in freshwater areas that will be obtaining a ministerial decree," Danielle Kreb, scientific program manager for YK-RASI, which is assisting the Kutai Kartanegara district government with the proposal, told Mongabay in a phone interview. "I think for more complex areas that need different zones and stuff, this might be a good example, because we

