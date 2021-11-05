Study shines a light on Indonesia’s murky shark fishery and trade

As a fisheries biologist in Indonesia, Andhika Prasetyo connects with fishers by accompanying them on their voyages out to sea. He can always tell from their faces whether the day’s fishing is going well: if there are smiles, the catch will be good. “When I see [the fishers] happy, I wish that they could always feel that way,” Andhika, an associate researcher at Indonesia’s Center for Fisheries Research and a doctoral candidate at the University of Salford in the U.K., told Mongabay. But managing the balance between ample catches and long-term sustainability is a challenge. Fisheries authorities often struggle to keep track of where fish are caught across Indonesia’s vast archipelago and to trace their subsequent trade in domestic and international markets. The complexities of shark and ray fisheries and their subsequent impacts on struggling populations is a particularly tricky area, according to Andhika. He recently led a study, published in Marine Policy, that identifies where improvements should be made to strengthen the regulation of such fisheries. Indonesia is home to one-fifth of known shark and ray species and to the world’s largest shark and ray fishery, with an annual average landing of 110,737 metric tons between 2007 and 2017. While some fishing communities directly target the ocean’s top predators, the majority of that tonnage is likely bycatch; some 86% of Indonesian fisheries capture sharks and rays incidentally, according to a 2018 report from the Wildlife Conservation Society. Earlier this year, reports that shark and ray numbers have declined globally…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay