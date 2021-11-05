Study shows ‘encouraging’ results of China’s bid to protect coastal wetlands

A new study has found that China’s coastal wetlands have undergone significant recovery within the last 10 years after several decades of loss and destruction. An international team of researchers used satellite imagery to develop a series of maps that illustrated the changes that took place in three kinds of coastal wetland regions — tidal flats, salt marshes and mangroves — between 1984 and 2018. In the study published this week in Nature Sustainability, they reported finding that coastal wetland areas decreased between 1984 and 2011, but started to rebound after 2012. While other studies have reported on the loss and degradation of China’s coastal wetlands at regional or local levels, this is one of the first that uses satellite imagery to analyze wetland changes at a national level, says lead author Xiangming Xiao of the University of Oklahoma. Xiao said the changes shown to occur to coastal wetlands at this level came as a surprise. “It’s encouraging that we start to see some improvement in coastal wetlands,” Xiao told Mongabay in a phone interview. “It’s demonstrated that there is still hope … for the conservation and restoration [of China’s wetlands].” Nansha Wetlands Park, China. Image by Sam May / Flickr (CC BY 2.0). Coastal wetlands are considered to be vital ecosystems that help protect coastlines from storms and flooding, boast an abundance of plant and animal species, and even sequester carbon. Yet wetlands are one of the least protected ecosystems in the world. According to a 2018 report released by…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay