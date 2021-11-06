COP26: Countries must make bold compromises at summit – PM

From BBC
Ministers and negotiators at COP26 should “pull together and drive for the line” to secure ambitious action on climate change, Boris Johnson has said.
The prime minister said countries must be ready to “make the bold compromises and ambitious commitments needed” at the final week of the climate summit.
Talks will continue in Glasgow, including on what is needed to limit global temperature rises to 1.5C.
Thousands of protesters gathered on Saturday in cities around the world.
About 100 climate change demonstrations were held in parts of the UK – including Glasgow, London and Cardiff – while events also took place in Kenya, Turkey, France, Brazil, Australia and Canada.
Glasgow’s rally was the largest the city had ever seen, police said, with about 100,000 people taking part.
Last week, world leaders attended the first half of COP26 and a series of announcements were made, including:
The parts of the Paris Agreement – the world’s first comprehensive deal to tackle climate change – that still need finalising involve markets