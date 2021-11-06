COP26: Time to sober up

According to the head of the IEA, Fatih Birol, the new commitments mean that the mercury rise may be held to 1.8C.

BIG NEWS 🚨 #COP26 climate pledges mean Glasgow is getting closer to Paris!

New @IEA analysis shows that fully achieving all net zero pledges to date & the Global Methane Pledge by those who signed it would limit global warming to 1.8 C

A big step forward, but much more needed!

— Fatih Birol (@fbirol) November 4, 2021 The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter