COP26: Time to sober up

So how much progress has really been made in the opening days of COP26 and what are the main challenges that lie ahead?
To paraphrase COP26 president Alok Sharma, this is the moment when the rubber is finally meeting the road.
After a first week dominated by a blizzard of announcements of new initiatives in the real world, the conference is now moving into the critical, behind doors phase of the negotiations.
The main focus will still be on devising a plan to bend the temperature curve below 1.5C.
There has been quite a bit of speculation that the first week announcements made by countries and the new pledges on methane and coal have already moved the needle on the rise in global temperatures that’s likely this century.
According to the head of the IEA, Fatih Birol, the new commitments mean that the mercury rise may be held to 1.8C.
BIG NEWS 🚨 #COP26 climate pledges mean Glasgow is getting closer to Paris!
New @IEA analysis shows that fully achieving all net zero pledges to date & the Global Methane Pledge by those who signed it would limit global warming to 1.8 C
A big step forward, but much more needed!
At the start of the COP the latest analysis from the UN suggested a rise of 2.7C.