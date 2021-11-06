In Peru’s Amazon, deforestation and crime sweep through Indigenous communities

Peru is home to many Indigenous communities that don’t appear on official maps. Without government recognition, these communities’ existence rests solely on their community names and on the knowledge of the federations that represent them. This is the case for the community of Manco Cápac, in the Loreto region, in existence for 70 years but without any documentation that can attest to it. Its inhabitants know by heart where their community’s land begins and ends. In the Loreto region alone, there are 417 self-identified Indigenous communities that do not have the recognition of regional authorities to certify their existence. The same issue exists in other Peruvian regions, too: Ucayali has 122, Pasco has 85, Huánuco has 13, and Madre de Dios has 10 communities that are not officially recognized. This makes a total of 647 unrecognized Indigenous communities in five regions of the Peruvian Amazon. However, these communities’ main problem is not just their lack of government recognition. When the more than 2,000 Indigenous communities in Peru — the recognized, unrecognized, and those in the process of recognition — are marked on a map, they often overlap with areas affected within the past 10 years by deforestation, illegal mining, and illicit coca crops. Mongabay Latam conducted an analysis on the impact of environmental crimes on Indigenous territories. In these five Amazonian regions, the analysis found that at least 1,247 Indigenous communities are affected by illegal mining, illicit crops, or deforestation. The community of Manco Cápac, in the Loreto region, is…This article was originally published on Mongabay

