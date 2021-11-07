Climate change: National Trust joins international call for peat product ban

From BBC
The National Trust is calling on the government to ban peat being used in compost, as part of efforts to try and limit climate change.
It is one of more than a dozen international organisations asking for a switch to sustainable alternatives.
Peat bogs are a carbon sink – meaning they soak up carbon dioxide emissions that exacerbate global warming.
The UK government has already said it intends to ban the sale of peat compost to the public in England by 2024.
But in a joint statement on peat, the National Trust and the National Trust for Scotland – as well as similar groups including from Ireland, Korea and Indonesia – urged the government to “act now” and ban the sale of peat products in horticulture entirely.
They made the call to coincide with the COP26 climate summit negotiations.
Peat is the surface layer of soil, made up primarily of partially decomposed plant material which has developed in waterlogged and low oxygen conditions. It is filled with nutrients ideal for plant growth and is often used in compost, as well as harvested and burned as fuel.
Research shows peatland traps almost twice as much carbon as forests, despite covering just 3% of the earth’s surface.
But peat bogs that have been drained, dug up for fuel or used in compost have the opposite effect and contributes to carbon emissions.
The National Trust said healthy peatlands also help to control flooding and encourage vegetation that can provide