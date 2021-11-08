As carbon emissions rise unabated, scientists eye a methane removal fix

GLASGOW, Scotland — Carbon dioxide emissions from energy and transportation have long taken center stage at United Nations climate summit negotiations. But here at COP26, in cold, rainy Scotland, methane, a far more potent heat-trapping gas, is grabbing a share of the spotlight for the first time. With good reason. Methane only exists at roughly 2 parts per million in the atmosphere, compared to 412 parts per million for CO2. But the methane molecule (CH4) traps as much as 85 times more heat than the more abundant polluting CO2. But while carbon dioxide remains in the sky like a warming blanket for hundreds of years, methane largely dissipates in roughly a decade — making it a ripe target for nations to attack in their effort to slow the ominous quickening pace of global warming. As the all-important Glasgow summit enters its second and final week, potential real progress came on November 2, when an alliance of some 100 countries, led by the U.S. and European Union representing two-thirds of the global economy, pledged to reduce methane emissions by 30% by 2030. A large COP26 sign decorated with tropical plants, displayed at the COP26 Climate Action Center in Glasgow, U.K. Image by Justin Catanoso for Mongabay. But China, Russia and India, major methane emitters, refused to join, a stark reminder of the political obstacles always in play during climate negotiations. And importantly, last week’s COP26 methane pledge is voluntary, legally non-binding, and has no enforcement provisions, meaning that it could suffer…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay