COP26: Fossil fuel industry’s delegation and the UK’s £290m pledge

Here are five things you need to know about the COP26 climate change conference on Monday.
The COP26 climate conference is entering its second and final week. While there are representatives from different countries in Glasgow, there also delegates associated with the fossil fuel industry – emissions from which are causing global warming. There are more of those delegates – 503 – said to lobby for oil and gas industries than from any single country, according to Global Witness analysis shared with the BBC. It says the “fossil fuel industry has spent decades denying and delaying real action on the climate crisis” and campaigners believe they should be banned. The International Emissions Trading Association argues there is a process of transition under way in line with its goal to find the most efficient market-based means of driving down emissions.
At COP, the UK is seeking an over-arching deal that it will hope to agree with all parties. The deal will need to tackle issues including cutting carbon emissions and money for countries to adapt to rising temperatures. This comes as UK pledges £290m to help poorer countries tackle the impact of climate change. It will go towards planning and investing in climate action, improving conservation and promoting low-carbon development in Asian and Pacific nations, the government says. Developing nations have called for financial help, arguing they are already suffering and will be worst affected by climate change. Follow updates on our live page.
