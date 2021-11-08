COP26: UK pledges £290m to help poorer countries cope with climate change

From BBC
The UK is pledging £290m to help poorer countries cope with the impact of climate change, as the COP26 climate change summit enters its second week.
Government ministers from around the world are in Glasgow for more talks.
They will discuss how to support poorer countries and if reparations for damage from natural disasters should be paid.
Poorer nations have called for $100bn of financial help, arguing they are already suffering and will be worst affected by climate change.
Developing countries have historically contributed a very small proportion of the damaging emissions driving climate change – while currently the wealthiest 1% of the global population account for more than double the combined emissions of the poorest 50%.
The majority of the money from the UK will go to help Asian and Pacific nations plan and invest in climate action, improve conservation and promote low-carbon development, the government said.
The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office described the £290m as “new funding” from the foreign aid budget. The government said last month that cuts to the UK’s foreign aid spending, to 0.5% of national income, will stay in place until at least 2024-25.
Senior government climate change advisers previously warned the cuts showed the UK was “neither committed to nor serious about” helping countries vulnerable to climate change ahead of COP26.
The UN summit will continue until Sunday, with much of the focus of the talks over how to limit