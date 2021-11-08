Green light for mining project raises red flags for Chile penguin reserve

The approval of a mining and port project in Chile has generated a wave of outrage in the country. The Dominga project was rejected in 2017 due to its potential risks to biodiversity. However, in August 2021, the Environmental Assessment Commission for the Coquimbo region, the area where the project would be developed, voted to approve it with 11 votes in favor and only one against. Scientists, politicians, government officials, conservationists and citizens are now demanding that the Dominga project be stopped. Hundreds of people in Chile have taken to the streets to protest. The Chilean Society of Marine Sciences has asked the authorities to “stop the project and decide once and for all not to carry it out under any current or future circumstances.” Officials from the Ministry of Environment and the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Service published statements criticizing the commission’s decision, as did the National Forestry Corporation (CONAF), the public institution responsible for managing Chile’s protected wild areas. “We have never expressed our support for this project because the information presented does not allow us to ensure its environmental sustainability,” CONAF said in its statement. Members of the upper and lower houses of parliament have also joined the fray, saying they will pursue legal channels to stop the project. Eve Crowley, country representative of the U.N.’s Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), called for the area’s protection and “avoiding the irreparable damage that a project like Dominga could have on such an ecosystem of global importance.” What is…This article was originally published on Mongabay

