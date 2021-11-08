In China, agroforestry serves up tea with a spoonful of sustainability

SINGAPORE — On a vast plateau atop Jingmai Mountain in Yunnan, China, nearly a mile above sea level, grows a forest of ancient tea trees. During summer, silvery cobwebs line the gnarled specimens, some of which are more than 200 years old and up to 8 meters (26 feet) tall. Workers perch on their branches, filling bag after bag of fragrant tea leaves. Overhead, 50 m (164 ft) evergreen trees loom, casting the forest in their dappled shade. William Osmont, owner of the tea forest and a Yunnan-based tea production company called Farmerleaf, tells Mongabay in a phone interview the yield from such “ancient tea gardens” is far poorer than what you would get from a monoculture tea plantation, or even a younger and more productive tea forest. But the unusually complex and concentrated flavors makes it worthwhile. “Just like in wine, every place has a different taste,” he says. “Ancient tea gardens have a different ecosystem. They have more biodiversity and are closer to a regular forest. And their tea is richer with a more complex fragrance. “When you drink it, you get a good sweetness in the throat,” he adds. “Good tea has a concentrated presence in the mouth that is very much like a good wine or a good chicken soup. And it can make you feel very, very calm or a bit high.” Contrast that with the way tea is commonly grown in larger tea estates, in monocultures of small bushes sprayed heavily with chemical fertilizers…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay