Indonesia’s leader touts green goals at COP26, but overlooks green stewards at home

JAKARTA — Electric vehicles, solar power plants, biofuel, blue carbon, green bonds and the carbon market: all got a mention from Indonesia's President Joko Widodo in his speech at the World Leaders Summit at the COP26 U.N. climate talks in Glasgow, Scotland. Conspicuously absent from his speech, however, was any commitment to protect the rights of Indigenous peoples or even acknowledge the role they play in guarding the rainforests and peatlands that are crucial to efforts to curb global warming. "If we see [the speech], there's no sense of pride in the role of Indigenous peoples and other [local] communities," said Monica Kristiani Ndoen, an activist from Indonesia's main Indigenous alliance, AMAN, who is attending COP26. "Other countries like Bolivia proudly mention the role of Indigenous peoples in tackling the climate crisis. But [Widodo] didn't mention that at all. He only talked about the carbon market, carbon pricing, and electric vehicles." She said the speech was indicative of Indigenous peoples being routinely overlooked in government policies to protect forests, and points to a continuation of this oversight. If so, activists say, it threatens to derail the global commitment to end deforestation by 2030, signed by Widodo and the leaders of more than 100 other countries at the climate summit. Evidence shows that Indigenous peoples are the best guardians of their forests. In country after country, deforestation rates are lower in lands managed by Indigenous and local communities. In Bolivia, the rate of deforestation on lands securely held by Indigenous peoples is about…

