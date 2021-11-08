New restoration “Playbook” calls for political, economic, and social change

International forest and climate experts have released a “playbook” for ecosystem restoration with a set of 10 principles that they say, if followed, could be a game-changer. The Political Ecology Playbook, published in the journal Global Environmental Change, recognizes that issues such as climate change and forest loss are not just biophysical and environmental problems, but are also deeply political, economic and social. The playbook was written to support the U.N. Decade on Ecosystem Restoration (2021-2030). Many of the ideas in it are already embedded in the U.N.’s language and framework, such as integrating Indigenous knowledge and practices into ecosystem restoration initiatives. However, according to the authors, this is the first time all of these principles have been laid out in a published playbook format, calling for action. Drone image of intact rainforest and newly deforested area in Bolivia. These denuded tropical soils have greatly reduced carbon storage capacity. Image by Rhett A. Butler/Mongabay. “Restoration is often seen as a quick fix to repair ecosystems after making mistakes,” said Robin Chazdon, a professor at the University of the Sunshine Coast, Australia, and one of the article’s nine authors (who happen to all identify as women). “But it is even more important to recognize these mistakes and avoid repeating them, as they also perpetuate social inequities.” The playbook emphasizes equity and calls for mandatory financial commitments from countries of the global north, as well as from institutions that have historically promoted environmentally disruptive development. Debt relief must also play a role,…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay