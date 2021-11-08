Relying on green labels to address our thirst for the products of deforestation would be a disaster (commentary)

We cannot expect forest countries to halt the bulldozers if we keep paying for the fuel. Yet that is what we will continue to do if the EU doesn’t get its new law right. By far the largest driver of forest loss is industrial agri-business. In Southeast Asia, forests are being razed to make way for vast monoculture plantations of oil palm, rubber and acacia. In Latin America, for cattle-grazing and soy. In most cases, the commodities being produced on this land are destined for export. Among the biggest consumers are the countries of the rich world. The world has now woken up to this problem. But the new U.K.-led initiative on ‘Forests, Agriculture, Commodity and Trade’ (FACT) launched with great fanfare at COP is little more than a talking shop. It’s goals of ‘exploring options’ and ‘building understanding’ show no appreciation of the urgency of the crisis the planet faces. It is so meaningless that even Jair Bolsonaro’s Brazil – the most unashamedly pro-deforestation administration on the planet – has been happy to sign up to it. For this reason, what happens shortly after the cups and plates are cleared up in the conference rooms in Glasgow is likely to be much more important for forests than any of the promises made during it. On 17th November, the EU is expected to publish a new draft law meant to address the huge harm that the bloc is having overseas through its consumption of forest risk commodities like beef, soy,…This article was originally published on Mongabay

