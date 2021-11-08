Scientists urge Biden to remove logging, fossil fuels, biomass from budget bills

More than 100 scientists with expertise in ecology, forest management, biodiversity, and climate change issued an open letter to U.S. President Joe Biden and members of Congress last week. The scientists urged the leaders to remove provisions promoting logging and fossil fuels from the multitrillion-dollar infrastructure and reconciliation bills. Late on Nov. 5, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the $1.2 trillion physical infrastructure bill, which deals with roads, bridges and other traditional infrastructure, and which Biden is expected to sign. The nearly $2 trillion social infrastructure Build Back Better Act, also called the reconciliation bill, has yet to be voted on. This second piece of legislation implements changes in the federal budget and pushes forward Biden’s agenda in the areas of immigration, child care, tax credits, health care, climate change, and more. Although the infrastructure bill includes $570 billion in tax credits and investments to combat climate change, in areas such as public transportation, electric vehicles and modernizing electrical grids, the 106 international scientists who drafted the letter say that provisions were also added for logging and fossil fuels that are antithetical to climate goals. Temperate rainforest in Washington State’s Olympic National Park. Such forests store high amounts of carbon — significantly more than is stored by biomass tree plantations. Photo by Rhett A. Butler. “The Infrastructure Bill includes a legislative mandate for 30 million acres [12 million hectares] of additional logging on federal public lands over the next 15 years, in addition to misdirecting billions of dollars in…This article was originally published on Mongabay

