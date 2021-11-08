Under Bolsonaro, Indigenous Yanomami see surge in child malnutrition deaths

On May 10, the Brazilian newspaper Folha de S.Paulo reported on child malnutrition in the Yanomami Indigenous Territory, located in the country’s northern Amazonian region. It featured the image of an 8-year-old Indigenous child from the Maimasi community lying in a hammock, her ribs sticking out due to severe malnutrition. On the same day, the Palimiu community, also in the Yanomami Indigenous Territory was attacked by illegal miners. Shortly after, President Jair Bolsonaro said that “Criminalizing miners nowadays in Brazil is not fair. I’m not saying that because my father was a miner for a while. That has nothing to do with anything.” According to the Christian missionary who released the image of the Indigenous child, the village had not been visited by health workers in six months. Days later, on May 22, after several other attacks by illegal miners on Palimiu, the Yanomami once again made headlines: a 1-year-old child from the Yaritha community, weighing only 3 kilograms (6.6 pounds), had died from severe malnutrition. An airlift to Boa Vista, the capital of Roraima state, had been requested by the community on the afternoon of May 20, but didn’t happen in time. This tragedy was not an isolated fact. In 2019-2020, the first two years of the Bolsonaro administration, at least 24 Yanomami children under the age of 5 died from malnutrition, according to data obtained by Agência Pública from the Ministry of Health’s Special Secretariat of Indigenous Health (SESAI) under a freedom of information request. The real numbers…This article was originally published on Mongabay

