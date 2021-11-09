Bornean communities locked into 2-million-hectare carbon deal they don’t know about

Leaders in Sabah, a Malaysian state on the island of Borneo, have signed a profit-sharing deal to market carbon and other natural capital from more than 2 million hectares (4.9 million acres) of the state’s forests for at least the next 100 years. But the communities living in and around those forests know next to nothing about it. The “nature conservation agreement,” brokered by an Australian consultancy called Tierra Australia, is aimed at the restoration of ecosystems. That would allow the sale of credits for carbon and other ecosystem services to companies seeking to meet sustainability goals, such as reducing their carbon footprints by offsetting their emissions. Under the terms of the deal, Tierra Australia and its partners will receive 30% of the profits from the credits for natural capital sold for the next 100-200 years, according to Peter Burgess, the company’s CEO. He said the remaining 70% would go to the Sabah state government to fund economic development for people living in and around the forests. “We’re going to employ [community members] — gainfully employ them — back into restoring jungles,” Burgess told Mongabay. But, he said, “They actually don’t know that their jungles have been conserved, have been signed up and are going to be conserved for 200 years.” A man fishes in a river in Sabah’s Crocker Range. Image by John C. Cannon/Mongabay. He added that “It is only the leaders at this point that have been acting on their behalf trying to actually enact and deliver…This article was originally published on Mongabay

