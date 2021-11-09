Climate change: What do scientists want from COP26 this week?

From BBC
As the COP26 climate summit enters its second week, negotiations in Glasgow have hit a critical phase.
The conference is seen as crucial if climate change is to be brought under control. So we asked more than a dozen climate scientists, negotiators and economists from around the world what they wanted to see agreed this week.
The scientists all wanted to see more countries commit to net zero by 2050 at the latest. Yet many said changes in the next decade would be the most impactful.
Governments must agree to “cut emissions by half in the next 10 years”, says Prof Mark Maslin, who researches the impact of humans on the environment at University College London.
The Paris climate agreement in 2015 committed countries to reach net zero between 2050 and 2100. But reaching net zero is not easy and means big changes to transport, manufacturing, food supplies, construction and almost every aspect of life.
And many of the scientists think 2050 might be too late, particularly if countries don’t cut emissions drastically before then.
“The longer you leave it, the more difficult it is to deliver net zero by 2050,” says Prof Martin Siegert, who researches changes in glaciers at Imperial College London.
More than 100 countries have made the 2050 commitment, yet dozens have not. Others big emitters, such as China and Saudi Arabia, have made a net zero commitment – but