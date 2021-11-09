COP26: Focus on gender as giant puppet takes centre stage

From BBC
Here are five things you need to know about the COP26 climate change conference on Tuesday.
The inequalities that make women and girls more vulnerable to the effects of climate change are high on the agenda today. They form a large majority of the world’s poor, often depending on small-scale farming for their livelihoods. The UK government is set to announce £165m to tackle climate change while addressing and empowering women to take climate action. And we can expect an appearance from Little Amal, the giant puppet of a 10-year-old Syrian refugee, meeting activists from the countries through which she has “walked” during a four-month, 8,000km (4,970-mile) journey from the Syrian border.
With negotiations in Glasgow at a critical phase, we asked more than a dozen climate scientists, negotiators and economists what they wanted to see agreed. Top of their list is a greater commitment to “net zero” emissions targets – in other words not increasing the amount of greenhouse gases (such as carbon dioxide, produced when we burn coal, oil or gas to generate power) in the atmosphere. As Prof Martin Siegert from Imperial College London puts it: “The longer you leave it, the more difficult it is to deliver net zero by 2050.”
