COP26: Surging wood pellet industry threatens climate, say experts

Representatives from 192 nations continue meeting in Glasgow, Scotland, at COP26 this week in hopes of making deals to save humanity, cool the planet, and salvage their nations’ reputations. However, absent from the conference agenda are discussions of carbon accounting loopholes that scientists say are dangerously underreporting emissions and speeding climate change. An overlooked issue is forest biomass: burning wood to produce energy. Despite research proving otherwise, the practice continues to be called carbon neutral by nations and the forestry industry, allowing significant greenhouse gas emissions to go uncounted. That has caused some policy and advocacy groups to dub forest biomass burning “the green myth.” Under the 1992 Kyoto Protocol, harvesting forests to make wood pellets, which are then burned in converted coal-fired power plants, was classified as a renewable energy source. Under Kyoto rules, which were grandfathered into the Paris Agreement, cutting and burning trees for electric power is considered a carbon neutral energy source — as long as companies replant trees. Enviva, the world’s largest producer of forest biomass for energy, claims that it uses woody waste material to make wood pellets and not whole trees, but images from inside its Southampton plant in Virginia tell a different story. Whole tree logs in the thousands have been documented here and at other Enviva pellet plants. Image courtesy of the Dogwood Alliance. But more than a decade of research has shown that wood pellets cause more carbon pollution than coal per unit of energy produced. And while it’s true…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay