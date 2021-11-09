COP26: World on track for 2.4C warming despite climate summit – report

From BBC
Shareclose
Despite pledges made at the climate summit COP26, the world is still nowhere near its goals on limiting global temperature rise, a new analysis shows.
It calculates that the world is heading for 2.4C of warming, far more than the 1.5C limit nations committed to.
COP26 “has a massive credibility, action and commitment gap”, according to the Climate Action Tracker (CAT).
The Glasgow summit is seen as crucial for curbing climate change.
But the prediction contrasts with optimism at the UN meeting last week, following a series of big announcements that included a vow to stop deforestation.
COP26 is expected to finish this week.
The projection comes as the UK’s Met Office warns that a billion people could be affected by fatal heat and humidity if the global average temperature rises by 2C above pre-industrial levels.
The report by Climate Action Tracker looks at promises made by governments before and during COP26.
It concludes that, in 2030, the greenhouse gas emissions that warm the planet will still be twice as high as necessary for keeping temperature rise below 1.5C degree.
Scientists say that limiting warming to 1.5C will prevent the most dangerous impacts of climate change from happening.
The COP summit held in Paris in 2015 laid out a plan for avoiding dangerous climate change which included “pursuing efforts” to keep warming under 1.5C.
But when governments’ actual policies