For forest communities in Sumatra, loss of nature means loss of culture

PALEMBANG, Indonesia — Silo Siswanto picks a rejung melody over a guitar fretboard under stage lights in the Teater Potlot in the city of Palembang, evoking the fragility of the remaining forests across Indonesia’s South Sumatra province. “Before, when I was little, you could still get to experience clear water in the peat marsh,” Silo said on the sidelines of the Panggung Kecil Festival, which was sponsored by Mongabay Indonesia and Sriwijaya Cultural Park and took place in September and October. Silo traces back his ancestry some 13 generations in the Rawang community in Tulung Selapan, a peatland community in South Sumatra’s Ogan Komering Ilir district, around 350 kilometers (220 miles) northwest of Indonesia’s capital, Jakarta. But since around the 1980s, the community found itself increasingly encroached on by fish farms and oil palm plantations. Silo Siswanto performs at the Panggung Kecil Festival. Image courtesy of Yudi Semai. South Sumatra lost almost a quarter of its old-growth forest between 2002 and 2020, according to Global Forest Watch, a satellite monitoring service, as oil palm and paper industries drove wholesale changes to land use across swaths of peatlands across Sumatra. However, Silo’s home district, Ogan Komering Ilir, outpaced the provincial average, losing 36% of its humid forests during the same period. That transformation prompted complex social shifts and migration away from Tulung Selapan, he said. “You used to come across freshwater fish all the time: snakehead fish, catfish, mystus,” he said. “Those are just memories now.” Silo blames the collapse of…This article was originally published on Mongabay

