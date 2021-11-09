New global partnership aims to remove barriers to Indigenous climate finance

Research has shown that Indigenous and local communities manage 20% of tropical and subtropical forest carbon, and over 80% of the world’s biodiversity, while receiving less than 1% of international climate change assistance. In light of this, a new global coalition, the Peoples Forest Partnership, announced over the weekend at the United Nations climate summit (COP26), aims to mobilize US $20 billion in funding per year by 2030 directly to Indigenous community-driven forest conservation and restoration projects. The financial resources are destined to be channeled to approximately 250,000 forest community members worldwide who manage over 2 million hectares (5 million acres) of tropical forests. These funds aim to be long-term private sector investments and public funding that set a standard for equitable and accessible climate finance to Indigenous and local communities (IPLCs). “The root of the problem is this: whoever deforests the most earns the most,” said Francisca Arara, President of the Regional Committee for Indigenous Peoples and Traditional Communities. “And whoever preserves [these forests], sometimes don’t earn anything. This situation exposes the problems behind climate funding. It is difficult for Indigenous peoples to access these resources. The world needs to know the work we do in the forests, for the climate, for the planet and for the world.” The canopy of the Ecuadorian Amazon. Image courtesy of Amazon Watch. From 2000 to 2012, Indigenous lands in the Brazilian Amazon experienced 0.6% deforestation, compared to 7% outside of them. That latter forest loss, amounting to 22.5 million hectares (55.6 million…This article was originally published on Mongabay

