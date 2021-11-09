UNESCO reiterates road project’s dangers to Papua park as Indonesia doubles down

JAKARTA — UNESCO has renewed its call for the closure of a road running through Indonesia’s Lorentz National Park after the nation’s environment minister said shutting it down would be impossible. The park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, encompasses a variety of biodiversity-rich ecosystems on the western coast of the island of New Guinea. BirdLife International has called the park “probably the single most important reserve” on the giant island. The 190-kilometer (118-mile) road, known as the Habema-Kenyam road, is part of the Trans-Papua Highway, a series of road segments, some still under construction, spanning thousands of kilometers on the Indonesian half of New Guinea. After UNESCO urged Indonesia to temporarily close the road for public use because of the risks it poses to the park, Indonesian environment minister Siti Nurbaya Bakar said doing so would be unrealistic. “Based on reality on the ground, it’s not possible to close the road because it’s an interdistrict road,” she told Indonesian lawmakers during a parliamentary hearing on Aug. 26 . “Everyone who wants to go to whichever district has to go through [that road].” Separately, the ministry’s director-general for conservation, Wiratno, said infrastructure development in conservation areas was only a problem if it resulted in encroachment, which he said wouldn’t happen in Lorentz. “There’s a lot of development around conservation areas or roads in conservation areas” in Indonesia, he said. Responding to the ministry’s statements, UNESCO Jakarta director Mohamed Djelid reiterated the significance of the park and the threats posed by the road.…This article was originally published on Mongabay

