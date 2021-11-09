What is COP26 and what was agreed at Glasgow climate conference?

From BBC
The UK is hosting the COP26 summit in Glasgow – aimed at bringing climate change under control.
A number of pledges have already been made, which could change our everyday lives.
The world is warming because of emissions from fossil fuels used by humans, like coal, oil and gas.
Extreme weather events linked to climate change – including heatwaves, floods and forest fires – are intensifying. The past decade was the warmest on record and governments agree urgent collective action is needed.
For COP26, 200 countries have been asked for their plans to cut emissions by 2030.
They already agreed in 2015 to make changes to keep global warming “well below” 2C – and to try to aim for 1.5C – in order to prevent a climate catastrophe.
This is what’s known as the Paris Agreement. It means countries have to keep cutting emissions until reaching net zero in 2050.
There has been a flurry of new announcements, with more expected:
What is the announcement?
Leaders from more than 100 world countries, representing about 85% of the world’s forests, promised to stop deforestation by 2030.
Why it matters?
Trees can absorb vast amounts of carbon dioxide (CO2) – one of the key greenhouse gases adding to global warming. So, ending deforestation is seen as a vital way to tackle climate change.
Does it