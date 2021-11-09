What’s stopping some countries from keeping up with tiger conservation promises? (commentary)

Why are transparency and accountability important in tiger conservation? Tiger conservation was already on the agendas of ecologists and biologists long before the U.N. introduced CITES in 1975. There were highs and lows in the last century, but the absolute low was in 2010 when the number of tigers in the wild dropped to around 3,200. The then-13 tiger-range countries and relevant organizations gathered in St. Petersburg, Russia, during the so-called Global Tiger Initiative summit (GTI). 2022 will see another tiger summit but, despite all good intentions, some countries will still act like saving tigers from extinction is not a serious matter. This commentary will focus on two essential elements missing from international tiger conservation practice: transparency and accountability. Losing face to prevent disgrace The Panna Tiger Reserve is one of 53 Tiger Reserves in India and was declared as such in 1994. In 2007, it got an Award of Excellence from the Indian Ministry of Tourism for being the best-maintained park in India. Immediately after the news of the award got out, the buzz started. India sent a Special Investigation Team (SIT), and the report in 2009 showed that government, forest management, and staff had swept poaching incidents under the carpet. “Tourism got priority” was a major conclusion in the official report. It turned out that the people responsible had looked away when poachers struck. The result: Panna had lost all of its more than 40 tigers within six years. In many parts of the world, losing face means…This article was originally published on Mongabay

