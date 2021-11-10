COP26: Climate activists on what change means for them

From BBC

The UN’s summit on climate change, COP26, is nearing it’s end. Three climate activists in Glasgow for the summit have come together to answer questions on climate change, their hopes for the conference and their advice for dealing with eco-anxiety.

Mitzi Jonelle Tan is a 24-year-old activist from Philippines, Gaston Tenembaum, 20, is an activist in environmental issues based in Argentina, Dominique Palmer, 22, is a climate justice activist from the UK.

Video produced by: Aisha Doherty

Additional filming: Laura Foster

More on the climate summit:

The COP26 global climate summit in Glasgow in November is seen as crucial if climate change is to be brought under control. Almost 200 countries are being asked for their plans to cut emissions, and it could lead to major changes to our everyday lives.