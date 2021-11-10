COP26: Draft deal calls for stronger carbon cutting targets by end of 2022

From BBC
Shareclose
Countries are being urged to strengthen their carbon-cutting targets by the end of 2022 in a draft agreement published at the COP26 Glasgow climate summit.
The document says vulnerable nations must get more help to cope with the deadly impacts of global warming.
It also says countries should submit long-term strategies for reaching net-zero by the end of next year.
Critics have said the draft pact does not go far enough but others welcomed its focus on the 1.5C target.
The document, which has been published by the UK COP26 presidency, will have to be negotiated and agreed by countries attending the talks.
The document may be just seven pages long but it attempts to steer COP26 towards a series of significant steps that will prevent global temperature rises going above 1.5C this century.
Perhaps the most important part of that is getting countries to improve their carbon cutting plans.
To that end this draft decision urges parties to “revisit and strengthen the 2030 targets in their nationally-determined contributions, as necessary to align with the Paris Agreement temperature goal by the end of 2022”.
It will be interesting to see how countries such as China, India, Brazil and Saudi Arabia respond to this request to put new plans on the table by the end of next year.
There is some comfort for developing countries to see that their financial needs are recognised