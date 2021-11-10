COP26: How much is spent supporting fossil fuels and green energy?

From BBC
The burning of fossil fuels is one of the primary causes of global warming.
But despite pledges to phase out support, governments around the world spend more than $420bn (£313bn) each year subsidising the non-renewable energy, according to the UN Development Programme.
How do fossil fuel subsidies work and which countries are spending the most?
Fossil fuel subsidies are measures taken by governments that artificially lower the price of coal, oil, or natural gas.
These take two forms:
Transparency on fossil fuel funding is generally poor, but about three-quarters of the world’s subsidies are estimated to be focused on consumers, and a quarter on producers.
Consumption subsidies are often seen in lower-income countries – largely to help alleviate poverty through measures that can make cooking gas cheaper, or lower the cost of transport.
Iran topped the list for consumption subsidies for 2019 – according to data from the International Energy Agency (IEA) – followed by China and India, all of whom subsidise petrol prices.
A draft agreement published at the COP26 climate summit has called on all countries to accelerate the phasing out of subsidies for fossil fuels – but no firm dates have been set.
All countries in the G7 – representing the