COP26: PM’s summit plea and axing trees to save water

From BBC
Here are five things you need to know about the COP26 climate change conference on Wednesday.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson is urging nations to “pull out all the stops” as the first draft of an agreement on how countries will cut emissions to avoid temperatures rising by more than 1.5C is published. He’s returning to COP26 in Glasgow as the climate summit nears the end and will meet with ministers and negotiators to find out what progress has been made and where gaps remain. “There’s still much to do,” says Mr Johnson, however “negotiating teams are doing the hard yards in these final days of COP26 to turn promises into action on climate change”. Follow our updates here.
In a seemingly odd counter-intuitive battle to limit the impact of climate change, trees are being cut down to save a city from drought. In Cape Town it’s three years since the South African city edged dangerously towards what was described as “Day Zero” – the moment when some four million inhabitants would be left without water when drought turned all the local reservoirs into dustbowls. Now to protect those reservoirs tens of thousands of trees are being chopped down on the mountains surrounding them. Read more here.
