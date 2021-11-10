From the ocean floor, a startup livestreams the rise of coral cities

Nestled on the ocean floor in Southeast Asia are five sensor-filled boxes that will reveal the future of coral reefs. For the past year, from their secret location, the Bluboxx project has been livestreaming data on the health of the coral reef to researchers in Southeast Asia. While groundbreaking, these Bluboxxes are part of a grander plan: they mark the beginning of a network of engineered underwater cities that are designed to save coral. The first two cities will be launched in 2022, one in Sultan Iskandar Marine Park, Malaysia, which is home to dugongs and turtles, and the other along the Comporta coastline of Portugal. The 72-square-kilometer (28-square-mile) Comporta reef is expected to cost 2.5 million euros ($2.9 million) and open in time for the U.N. Ocean Conference that takes place in Lisbon in 2022. While the summit serves as a clear deadline, the Blue Oasis Technology team behind the project has another deadline that it’s working toward, and which it says is more concerning: 90% of corals could go extinct by 2050 if no action is taken to protect reefs, according to a report from the U.N.’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. Coral reefs support a quarter of all marine life species, as well as half a billion people across the globe. This grand plan for underwater coral cities came from Dutch engineer and scuba diver Jeroen van de Waal. “There are literally dozens of startups today that have beautiful ideas, but their solutions are not scalable,” Van…This article was originally published on Mongabay

