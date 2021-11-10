Horse trading set to begin over agreement at COP26

From BBC
Shareclose
The UK presidency team have set out an ambitious stall in their first attempt to capture progress here at COP26.
As well as the specific items mentioned in the document, it also gives us a sense of how the negotiations are going more generally.
It’s clear that there’s a sense of urgency, and a willingness to go high on the key question of cutting carbon more rapidly.
If this idea survives the next couple of days, then Glasgow may well be seen as a success.
But there’s a long way to go until the final gavel comes down.
The idea of getting countries to come back more regularly started with the most vulnerable nations.
This meeting floated the idea of countries coming back with new plans every year – and this draft nods to that by asking everyone to come back next year with a new nationally determined contribution (NDC), which outlines their pledges to cut greenhouse gas emissions.
But there are some interesting wrinkles in that request.
Parties are urged to come back in 2022 with plans that “align with the Paris temperature goal”.
Which one do they mean – 1.5C or 2C?
That will need clarifying in the hours and days ahead.
The UK have attempted to copper-fasten the idea of rapid improvement in national plans by asking all countries to attend a high-level ministerial meeting on climate change every year.
They’ve also asked the UN Secretary-General to
Read the full article
Related Posts
-
Extra-high tides offer a glimpse into the future as sea level rises
-
What a tiny island in Chesapeake Bay teaches us about the costs of sea level rise
-
This Kenyan family got solar power. High-level climate talks determine who else will
-
COP26: Draft deal calls for stronger carbon cutting targets by end of 2022