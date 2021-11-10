Indigenous agents fight deforestation with drones and AI in Brazilian Amazon

Siã Shanenawa strikes a markedly different image from the stereotypical view of Brazil’s Indigenous people using bows and arrows as their main tools. Siã Shanenawa’s weapons of choice are drones and GPS devices to monitor the Katukina/Kaxinawá Indigenous Reserve where he lives, in the Amazonian state of Acre. There’s a reason he’s using these tools: the Katukina/Kaxinawá reserve is the one that’s at the greatest risk of deforestation in Acre, according to a study by the Brazilian conservation nonprofit Imazon, developed exclusively for Mongabay. Using its artificial intelligence tool called PrevisIA, Imazon detected 878 square kilometers (339 miles) of land at high risk or very high risk of deforestation in Acre, spread across all 22 municipalities in the state. This includes areas inside 20 conservation units and 29 Indigenous territories, most of them near the northern border with Amazonas state, according to the AI tool, developed in partnership with tech giant Microsoft and launched in August. With a population of less than 35,000 and a total land area of 24,202 km2 (9,344 mi2), the municipality of Feijó has the greatest area at high risk of deforestation, at 144 km2 (55 mi2). Agroforestry agents from the Katukina/Kaxinawá Indigenous Reserve in Feijó municipality, in Brazil’s Acre state, carry out monitoring work to prevent fire and deforestation in their territory. Image courtesy of Stoney Pinto/ Comissão Pró-Índio’s Acre office. Feijó is also where the Katukina/Kaxinawá Indigenous Reserve is located, home to the Huni Kui and Shanenawa peoples. Siã Shanenawa, whose Portuguese name is…This article was originally published on Mongabay

