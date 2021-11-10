Indigenous leaders share hopes and concerns towards pledges made at COP26

GLASGOW, Scotland — The first week of the United Nations climate summit, known as COP26, was a good one for Indigenous peoples around the world. At the conference, a growing consensus is gaining momentum: If tropical countries are to genuinely reduce deforestation to mitigate climate change, they must give land rights to the people who live in those forests. Introduced last week at COP26, the Glasgow Declaration on Forests and Land Use, which pledges to end deforestation by 2030, directly cited Indigenous peoples and local communities (IPLCs) as having a key role in forest stewardship. Part of the declaration’s $19.2 billion pledged to combat deforestation is destined to support IPLCs, though many details are yet to be worked out. Separately, several governments and private funders pledged $1.7 billion in support of IPLC tenure rights in recognition of their global contributions to climate change mitigation. It was deemed the largest private-public financial commitment of its kind. Victoria Tauli-Corpuz, Former United Nations Special Rapporteur on the rights of Indigenous peoples, speaks at COP26. Image courtesy of Jack Sauverin/UK Government. However, like too many promises at too many climate summits, there remains doubt and skepticism as to whether this emerging support for Indigenous peoples — many of whom are filling the hallways at COP26 and marching in massive weekend protests in Glasgow — will come to pass. “That prime ministers and high leaders from developing countries are talking about these issues at a COP is new and encouraging,” Torbjørn Gjefsen, a program manager with…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay