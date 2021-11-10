Podcast: Natural forest regeneration’s critical role in reforestation goals

Today we take a look at the science of forest restoration and how effective it is at delivering benefits for our planet and people. Listen here: Largely in response to the global climate crisis, tree-planting campaigns are especially in vogue right now. Initiatives have been launched in recent years to plant trees for the future, to plant a billion trees, 8 billion trees, even a trillion trees. Trees provide an abundance of benefits that can help solve a number of the environmental crises we’re facing. Planting new trees doesn’t just sequester carbon and help mitigate global warming, it can also provide badly needed habitat for wildlife and help address biodiversity loss. Trees can provide food and new sources of income for local communities while helping reduce soil erosion and preventing flooding. They keep communities cooler as global temperatures soar, and confer real psychological benefits for people. But, contrary to popular opinion, planting a tree is not always an unmitigated boon to planet Earth. Planting the wrong trees in the wrong place can actually lead to the destruction of native biodiversity and deplete water tables, causing water scarcity. Some trees planted for beneficial purposes have become invasive, forcing local governments to spend large amounts of money and resources to remove them. Of course, forest restoration does not always involve tree-planting — forests can and quite frequently do regenerate on their own. So when is tree-planting actually necessary, and when is it best to let forests restore themselves? What role do local…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay