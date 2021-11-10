Police bust 2 men selling hornbills on Indonesian Facebook

Police in Indonesia’s Banten province arrested two men who were using social media to sell dozens of hornbills, an iconic bird under threat from habitat loss and poaching. Didin Hendriana, 35, procured the birds, buying them from people living near Ujung Kulon National Park on the western tip of Java, and Luki Hamjah, 20, was in charge of selling them, according to Fajar Mauludi, the head of the Pandeglang Police’s criminal investigation unit. Police confiscated 13 adult and seven baby oriental pied hornbills (Anthracoceros albirostris) and three adult and two baby wreathed hornbills (Aceros undulatus), as well as 11 common hill mynas (Gracula religiosa), from the two men. The traffickers had set up a Facebook account, “Ca Pets,” to sell the birds as pets, and were also hawking them over WhatsApp. They bought the birds for about $15-20 each and sought to sell them for twice as much, Fajar said. Some of the birds confiscated from the two men in early November. Image courtesy of IAR Indonesia. The trafficking of hornbills in Indonesia is rampant, with the illegal trade moving increasingly online, according to Rangkong Indonesia, a hornbill conservation group. From January 2017 to August 2021, Rangkong Indonesia identified 51 cases of hornbills being sold online. Sixty-five percent of those cases involved social media — almost always Facebook and Instagram — and the rest involved e-commerce sites Tokomedia, Bukalapak and Shoppee. A little over half of the cases saw live hornbills being offered as pets — these tended to be…This article was originally published on Mongabay

