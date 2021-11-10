River Thames: Sharks and seahorses found living in waterway

From BBC
Shareclose
Sharks, seahorses, eels and seals have been found living in the River Thames, a study has found.
The State of the Thames Report, led by the Zoological Society of London (ZSL), highlights changes since the river was declared “biologically dead” in 1957.
The river has seen an increase in its range of birds, marine mammals and natural habitats since the 1990s.
However, a number of fish species found in the tidal areas of the Thames have showed a slight decline, experts found.
Conservation scientists said further research was needed to determine the cause.
Climate change has increased the temperature of London’s waterway by 0.2C a year, the study said. The rising temperature has meant water levels in the tidal Thames have increased since 1911, ZSL said.
Sea levels at Silvertown have also been rising 4.26mm a year since 1990, the report shows.
The report said shark species including tope, starry smooth hound and spurdog live in the Thames and the there are more than 100 species of fish in the 215-mile long river.
It added short-term trends revealed water quality has improved, with dissolved oxygen concentrations showing an increase from 2007 to 2020.
Alison Debney, for ZSL, said: “Estuaries are one of our neglected and threatened ecosystems.
“They provide us with clean water, protection from flooding, and are an important nursery for fish and other wildlife. The Thames Estuary and its associated ‘blue carbon’ habitats are critically important in our fight to mitigate climate change and build a strong