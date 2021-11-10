Starving and injured Sumatran tiger dies in captivity, Indonesian officials report

JAMBI, Indonesia — Conservation authorities in Indonesia have reported the death of a Sumatran tiger captured in October following reports of deadly attacks on people. Officials have linked the death to a suspected local outbreak of African swine fever killing the big cat’s main prey. The adult female Sumatran tiger (Panthera tigris sumatrae) died on Nov. 2 at a wildlife rehabilitation center run by the conservation department of Jambi province on the island of Sumatra, less than three weeks after her capture by conservation authorities near Kerinci Seblat National Park. Preliminary findings from a necropsy carried out on the tiger show that the animal had been “chronically malnourished” despite medical intervention by experts at the center. It also found worm eggs in the tiger’s feces and ticks on her body. According to officials, the tiger was already severely injured, weak and emaciated when it was trapped on Oct. 15. Her front left paw was missing, an injury consistent with being caught in a snare trap, a common device used by poachers to catch bushmeat. “We decided to burn [the remains] to reduce any risk of viral infection or diseases that the tiger might have carried,” said Rahmad Saleh, the head of the Jambi conservation department. The female Sumatran tiger in captivity following her capture by authorities from the wild in October. Her front rights paw was severed, likely by a snare trap. Image by Lili Rambe/Mongabay Indonesia. The conservation agency had set up the trap following three reported tiger attacks…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay