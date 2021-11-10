The man turning cities into giant sponges to embrace floods

From BBC
Yu Kongjian can remember the day he nearly died in the river.
Swollen with rain, the White Sand Creek had flooded the rice terraces in Yu’s farming commune in China. Yu, just 10 then, ran excitedly to the river’s edge.
Suddenly, the earth beneath his feet collapsed, sweeping him into the floodwaters in one terrifying instant. But banks of willows and reeds slowed the river’s flow, allowing Yu to grab the vegetation and pull himself out.
“I am sure that if the river was like it is today, smoothened with concrete flood walls, I would have drowned,” he tells the BBC.
It was a defining moment that would impact not only his life, but the rest of China as well.
One of China’s most prominent urban design thinkers and Dean of the prestigious Peking University’s college of architecture and landscape, Yu Kongjian is the man behind the sponge city concept of managing floods that is being rolled out in scores of Chinese cities.
It is an idea he believes other places can adopt – even as some raise questions of whether, in the face of more extreme floods linked to climate change, sponge cities can truly work.
What if a flood could be something we embrace rather than fear? This is the central idea of Prof Yu’s sponge city.
Conventional flood water management often involves building pipes or drains to carry away water as swiftly as possible, or reinforcing river banks with concrete to ensure they