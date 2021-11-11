COP26: Cautious welcome for unexpected US-China climate agreement

Reacting to the US-China declaration, Genevieve Maricle, director of US climate policy action at pressure group WWF, said: “This announcement comes at a critical moment at COP26 and offers new hope that, with the support and backing of two of the world’s most critical voices, we may be able to limit climate change to 1.5 degrees.

"But we must also be clear eyed about what is still required if the two countries are to deliver the emission reductions necessary in the next nine