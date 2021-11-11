COP26: US-China climate agreement and fossil fuel spending

From BBC
Here are five things you need to know about the COP26 climate change conference on Thursday.
There’s been a cautious welcome by activists and politicians to the unexpected announcement that the US and China would work together to tackle climate change. The EU and UN say the declaration is encouraging, and an important step, while Greenpeace believes the two nations need to show greater commitment to reaching climate goals. The US-China declaration was announced as COP26 in Glasgow nears its end sees the two countries – the two biggest carbon dioxide, CO2, emitters in the world – vow to boost climate co-operation over the next decade. The global rivals say they will work together to achieve the 1.5C temperature goal set out in the 2015 Paris Agreement. Keep up with the day’s events here.
Despite promises to invest in green energy, many governments still financially back the fossil fuel industry – emissions from which are one of the primary causes of global warming. According to the UN Development Programme, the world spends more than $420bn (£313bn) a year subsidising non-renewable energy. But what are fossil fuel subsidies and which countries are spending the most? Find out here.
Mitzi Jonelle Tan from the Philippines, Gaston Tenembaum from Argentina, and Dominique Palmer from London are passionate about the environment. They are all attending COP26 and we’ve asked them some questions