In Indonesia, a coastal town rejects ‘metropolitan’ model for mangroves

TERNATE, Indonesia — At the inauguration of the Guraping Mangrove Tourism Forest last month in Sofifi, a sleepy coastal town and capital of one of Indonesia’s remotest provinces, North Maluku Governor Abdul Gani Kasuba took a playful jab at the nation’s president. “Pak Jokowi was surprised that the province of North Maluku would dare to move its capital to a village in the middle of the forest,” the governor said, referring to President Joko Widodo by his nickname. “Now, that forest is where you all stand, beneath the trees.” In 2010, North Maluku, a province of around 1 million people in eastern Indonesia, moved its capital from the tiny volcanic island of Ternate to Sofifi. While Sofifi’s population of 18,000 is only around a tenth the size of Ternate’s, it sits on the vastly larger island of Halmahera, giving it more room to grow. Some local officials have said they want Sofifi to become a “metropolitan city” — a vision the president scorned during a 2015 visit to the town. “Don’t allow this city to become metropolitan, it will only become like Jakarta,” Widodo said at a dialogue event, referring to the nation’s congested capital, earning cheers from the audience. Cities like Sofifi, he said, should be developed based on their “unique heritage,” not foreign models. But while Widodo’s separate, signature plan to move Indonesia’s capital from Jakarta to a location on the island of Borneo is backed by tens of billions of dollars, planners in North Maluku have far…This article was originally published on Mongabay

