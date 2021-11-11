In Nepal, doubling down on tiger conservation looks to pay off

CHITWAN NATIONAL PARK, Nepal — The rhino sniffs the morning air and grunts. Our wooden canoe slowly passes the grove where the 2-ton prehistoric animal is grazing. Here, in Chitwan, in southern Nepal, about 600 greater one-horned rhinos (Rhinoceros unicornis) roam the forests and wetlands. Strong protections have allowed the rhino population to grow. They’ve also benefited another, much more elusive, mammal in Chitwan. We leave the canoe and go ashore with local guide Hem Subedi. He points to the muddy riverbank: fresh pawprints. One of Chitwan’s approximately 100 Bengal tigers (Panthera tigris tigris) has recently passed through. There were only a handful of the big cats in the 750 square kilometers (290 square miles) that constituted Chitwan National Park when it was founded in 1973. Since then, Chitwan has grown to 932 km2 (360 mi2), and its tiger population has increased with it. A greater one-horned rhino inside Chitwan National Park. Image by Jonas Gratzer for Mongabay. In 2010, Nepal and the 12 other countries with wild tiger populations came up with an ambitious plan: Double the population of tigers in the wild by 2022, the next Year of the Tiger in the Chinese zodiac. In the decade since then, however, Nepal is the only country that has even come close to achieving that goal. From 121 tigers in 2010, there are now about 240 in Nepal’s various national parks and adjacent protected areas, with the government aiming for 250 by 2022. “Nepal is a leading country which other…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay