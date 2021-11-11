One in five hectares of oil palm in Indonesia is illegal, report shows

JAKARTA — Indonesia, the world’s biggest producer of palm oil, owes a substantial slice of that output to criminal deforestation, according to a new report showing that a fifth of its plantations are illegally operating inside designated forest areas. These plantation operators are effectively destroying large swaths of carbon-rich rainforests, releasing huge amounts of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere, and pushing iconic threatened species like orangutans and tigers closer to the brink of extinction. Those are the findings in a new report by Greenpeace and technology consultancy TheTreeMap, which identified a Belgium-size area of oil palms — 3.12 million hectares, or 7.7 million acres — planted inside areas designated by the government as forests, where commercial agricultural activity is banned by law. These forests include parts of national parks, Ramsar wetlands, and UNESCO World Heritage Sites, all ostensibly protected zones. The report’s headline figure aligns closely with official government estimate of 3.37 million hectares (8.33 million acres) of oil palm plantations inside forest areas throughout Indonesia. But the report goes even further, identifying the companies behind these illegal plantations. It found at least 600 plantation companies, out of 2,056 registered palm oil firms in Indonesia, with plantings larger than 10 hectares (25 acres) operating illegally inside forest areas. This means nearly a third of all palm oil companies in Indonesia have illegal operations. Together, these companies occupy 1.55 million hectares (3.83 million acres), or half of the illegal plantations. The other half, 1.56 million hectares (3.85 million acres), constitute smallholder plantations.…This article was originally published on Mongabay

