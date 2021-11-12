COP26: Fear of failure on final day, and just how green was summit?

From BBC
Here are five things you need to know about the COP26 climate change conference on Friday.
As the UN’s COP26 climate summit enters its final day, fears are growing it will not meet its goals. A final deal has been tabled in Glasgow but representatives must now discuss the details until all 197 countries agree. And UN Secretary General António Guterres says governments are unlikely to make the pledges necessary to cut CO2 emissions by enough to limit global temperature rises to 1.5C above pre-industrial levels. However, he told the Associated Press news agency hope remained “until the last moment”.
The summit is scheduled to close at 18:00GMT, although negotiations could continue overnight.
While delegates work towards reducing carbon emissions, an initial assessment for the UK government suggests emissions from the summit itself are likely to reach the equivalent of 102,500 tonnes of carbon dioxide. That’s similar to the annual emissions from about 10,000 UK households and double those from the last climate summit. The government points out more than 39,000 participants have been in Glasgow, against 27,000 in Madrid in 2019.
Wales joined a new global alliance of countries pledging to stop licensing oil and gas production, along with Costa Rica, Denmark, France, Greenland, the Republic of Ireland, Quebec, California and New Zealand – but not the rest of the UK. Meanwhile, representatives
