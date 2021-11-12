COP26: Fear of failure on final day, and just how green was summit?

As the UN’s COP26 climate summit enters its final day, fears are growing it will not meet its goals. A final deal has been tabled in Glasgow but representatives must now discuss the details until all 197 countries agree. And UN Secretary General António Guterres says governments are unlikely to make the pledges necessary to cut CO2 emissions by enough to limit global temperature rises to 1.5C above pre-industrial levels. However, he told the Associated Press news agency hope remained “until the last moment”.