COP26: How might decisions at the climate summit change our lives?

If and when a new deal is signed at the climate summit in Glasgow, you might be left wondering what – if anything – it will mean for you.
Here are some ways in which the decisions made at COP26 could change your life.
Switching to an electric car is among a number of lifestyle changes we’re likely to be making.
Experts predict that new electric vehicles could cost the same as new petrol or diesel cars within the next five years. It is also possible to lease an electric vehicle, and there’s a growing second-hand market, where these vehicles are cheaper.
Dozens of countries, regions and car companies have agreed to ramp up the use of electric vehicles and bring in new zero-emission buses and trucks.
Meanwhile, others argue we need fewer cars on the road – walking and cycling more could also be among the changes we make.
More than 40 countries have signed up to phasing out coal. A similar number have committed to ensuring that clean energy is the most reliable and affordable option for powering our homes and businesses.
For countries like the UK, this will mean continuing the move towards renewable sources such as wind and solar energy – and possibly more reliance on nuclear energy.
COP26 lacked a breakthrough announcement committing the world’s biggest coal-users