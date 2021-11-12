COP26: New draft climate deal weakens fossil fuel commitments

From BBC
Shareclose
A new draft agreement at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow has softened government requirements to reduce fossil fuel and coal use.
But it has stronger language about helping and paying poorer countries to fight climate change.
The UN meeting is seen as crucial to limiting the worst effects of global warming.
The deal must be agreed by all countries at the meeting – negotiations could go late into Friday or longer.
On Friday the UN chief Antonio Guterres said COP26 would probably not achieve its aims and the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5C is on “life support”.
Scientists say that limiting warming to 1.5C compared to pre-industrial levels will protect us from the most dangerous impacts of climate change – it is a key part of the Paris agreement that most countries signed up to.
Meeting the goal requires global emissions to be cut by 45% by 2030 and to zero overall by 2050.
One example of the impact of global temperature rise above 2C is the death of virtually all coral reefs, scientists say.
The draft agreement – also called a “cover decision” – is the second version released this week. Governments and representatives have been negotiating details of the first draft published on Wednesday.
A key sticking point was climate finance – the money promised by richer countries to poorer countries to fight climate change. It is controversial because developed countries are responsible for
Read the full article
Related Posts
-
Their lands are oceans apart but are linked by rising, warming seas of climate change
-
Côte d’Ivoire braces to save what’s left of its single-digit forest cover
-
A pair of bald eagles was caught on video entangled on a Minnesota street
-
You can move an elephant to the jungle, but it won’t stay there, study says