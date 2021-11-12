Côte d’Ivoire braces to save what’s left of its single-digit forest cover

There was no good news to be found in the forest and wildlife inventory for Côte d’Ivoire published earlier this year. But the Ivorien Ministry of Water and Forests (MINEF) says it’s committed to strengthening protection of remaining forests and restoring degraded areas. A new National Forest and Wildlife Inventory (Inventaire Forestier Faunique National), published in June, was coordinated by the French Office Nationale de Forêts. Staff from Côte d’Ivoire’s rural development agency, state forestry corporation, and the country’s Office of Parks and Reserves carried out surveys of more than 1,400 25-hectare (62-acre) parcels of forest across the country. It had been 40 years since the last survey of this kind, and that previous survey covered only the southern part of the country. Albert-Yves Lasme Niagne, chief engineer of water and forests at MINEF, told Mongabay that most of the country’s remaining primary forest is found in national parks. “About 80% of existing dense forests fall under protected areas, especially Taï National Park. This park is one of the best-preserved massifs in West Africa. It has the last remaining areas of primary forest. These protected areas as a whole constitute a reserve of animal and plant biodiversity.” Some disheartening results, such as massive loss of forest cover, were already well-established thanks to satellite images. “The national forest inventory confirms that Côte d’Ivoire’s forest now covers less than 3 million hectares [7.4 million acres], or forest cover of less than 9%,” Inza Koné, a primatologist and director-general of the Swiss Centre…This article was originally published on Mongabay

